The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has started in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The first match is played between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This is the first season when Suresh Raina is not playing. Earlier in the history of IPL, Raina has played all seasons. 10 seasons for CSK and two seasons for Gujarat Lions. Raina himself cannot believe that he is not a part of this IPL.

Raina wrote on Twitter, ‘I wish all the players of Chennai Super Kings all success. It is inconceivable to me that I am not there today, but my best wishes are with you. Good vibes to all of you, Go get it. ‘ Raina arrived in Dubai with the CSK team, but then returned home due to personal reasons and decided to withdraw from the IPL. The former Indian cricketer announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who later revealed that he had decided to move away to be with his family.

Wishing you all the success boys @ChennaiIPL. Unimaginable for me that I’m not there today, but all my wishes are with you. Sending you all the good vibes! Go get it! 4 #WhistlePodu https://t.co/G48ybhcbYR – Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 19, 2020

Apart from Raina, Harbhajan Singh is also not playing this year, he also withdrew from this season due to personal reasons. CSK’s team lost by one run against Mumbai Indians in the IPL final last year.