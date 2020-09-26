The Chennai Super Kings have lost two consecutive matches in the Indian Premier League 2020. After winning against Mumbai Indians in the first match, the team lost against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. The team failed to reach the target on both occasions. After the defeat against Delhi, captain Dhoni also admitted that the team was missing a batsman. However, Dhoni may get relief from the next match. Team star batsman Ambati Rayudu injury can return in the next match.

Dhoni said after the defeat against Delhi Capitals that not getting a fast start in the top order increases the pressure of rungati later. Dhoni, however, said that the balance of the team would improve with the arrival of Ambati Rayudu in the next match.

The Chennai Super Kings team’s troubles had already begun before the 13th season of the IPL. The team’s star batsman Suresh Raina decided to withdraw from this year’s league. After this, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also withdrew from the league this season for personal reasons.

Murali Vijay and Shane Watson are yet to give a strong start to the team. Young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has also not been able to capitalize on the chances he got in two matches.

Rayudu played a key role in the victory of the team by winning 71 against Mumbai Indians. But after that he could not play two matches due to injury. But he is scheduled to play in the team’s next match on October 2. It is expected that the balance of Chennai team will be better.

Spinners not even in color

Apart from the batsmen, the spinners of the team are also not in color. The bowlers’ line and length were not accurate against Rajasthan Royals and they could not show an effective game against Delhi.