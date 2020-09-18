There is now just one day left for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The first match of this season of IPL is to be played between defending champion Mumbai Indians and last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on 19 September. This will be the 13th season of the IPL, while the CSK team will play its 11th season. In 2016 and 2017, CSK team could not play due to ban. In 2018, the team made a tremendous comeback, winning the title and winning the title last year. CSK is one of the successful teams of the tournament, captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Let’s take a look at the team list of Chennai Super Kings and know which player’s role is-

MI vs CSK: Dhoni-Rohit’s team can get down with this playing XI

The player Country Roll Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain) India Wicket keeper batsman Dwayne Bravo West indies All rounder Faff du plassey South Africa Batsman Ravindra Jadeja India All rounder Shane Watson Australia All rounder Ambati Rayudu India Batsman Piyush Chawla India Bowler Kedar Jadhav India All rounder Karn Sharma India Bowler Imran Tahir South Africa Bowler Deepak Chahar India Bowler Shardul Thakur India Bowler Lungi ngidi South Africa Bowler Michelle Santner New zealand Bowler Sam karan England All rounder Murali Vijay India Batsman Josh Hazlewood Australia Bowler Rituraj Gaikwad India Batsman Jagdishan N India Wicket keeper batsman KM Asif India Bowler Monu Kumar India Bowler R Sai Kishore India Bowler

Chennai Super Kings strong side

CSK’s strongest side is the team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dhoni has retired from international cricket, he has not played cricket for close to a year, so he himself will be eagerly waiting to play cricket. Dhoni’s cricketing brain has been praised by many veteran cricketers of the world. Dhoni is the kind of player who never reverses the match with his strategy behind the wicket, besides he is counted among the top finishers in the world. Ravindra Jadeja can prove to be the trump card for the team. The team’s spin attack looks strong despite Harbhajan Singh’s name, which includes Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma. In the pace attack, the team will have Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood and Shardul Thakur. The team has a star all-rounder as Dwayne Bravo.

Akash Chopra selected top 4 teams of IPL, excluded 3 ‘champions’ teams

Chennai Super Kings’ weak side

The team’s most successful batsman Suresh Raina’s withdrawal from this IPL season was the biggest setback for CSK. The team has less left-handed batsmen, so the lack of Raina will surely eat the team. Offspinner has gone from the team in the form of Bhajji and none of the spin options are offspinners. Apart from Raina and Bhajji, another difficulty is that Rituraj Gaikwad will not be able to play the opening match. Spin attack top-batting order can put team in trouble.

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI, team list and schedule, know everything

Chennai Super Kings Support Staff

Head Coach: Stephen Fleming

Batting Coach: Mike Hussey

Bowling Coach: Laxmipathy Balaji

Fielding Coach: Rajiv Kumar

Bowling Consultant: Eric Simmons