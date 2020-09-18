There is now just one day left for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The first match of this season of IPL is to be played between defending champion Mumbai Indians and last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on 19 September. This will be the 13th season of the IPL, while the CSK team will play its 11th season. In 2016 and 2017, CSK team could not play due to ban. In 2018, the team made a tremendous comeback, winning the title and winning the title last year. CSK is one of the successful teams of the tournament, captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Let’s take a look at the team list of Chennai Super Kings and know which player’s role is-
|The player
|Country
|Roll
|Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain)
|India
|Wicket keeper batsman
|Dwayne Bravo
|West indies
|All rounder
|Faff du plassey
|South Africa
|Batsman
|Ravindra Jadeja
|India
|All rounder
|Shane Watson
|Australia
|All rounder
|Ambati Rayudu
|India
|Batsman
|Piyush Chawla
|India
|Bowler
|Kedar Jadhav
|India
|All rounder
|Karn Sharma
|India
|Bowler
|Imran Tahir
|South Africa
|Bowler
|Deepak Chahar
|India
|Bowler
|Shardul Thakur
|India
|Bowler
|Lungi ngidi
|South Africa
|Bowler
|Michelle Santner
|New zealand
|Bowler
|Sam karan
|England
|All rounder
|Murali Vijay
|India
|Batsman
|Josh Hazlewood
|Australia
|Bowler
|Rituraj Gaikwad
|India
|Batsman
|Jagdishan N
|India
|Wicket keeper batsman
|KM Asif
|India
|Bowler
|Monu Kumar
|India
|Bowler
|R Sai Kishore
|India
|Bowler
Chennai Super Kings strong side
CSK’s strongest side is the team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dhoni has retired from international cricket, he has not played cricket for close to a year, so he himself will be eagerly waiting to play cricket. Dhoni’s cricketing brain has been praised by many veteran cricketers of the world. Dhoni is the kind of player who never reverses the match with his strategy behind the wicket, besides he is counted among the top finishers in the world. Ravindra Jadeja can prove to be the trump card for the team. The team’s spin attack looks strong despite Harbhajan Singh’s name, which includes Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma. In the pace attack, the team will have Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood and Shardul Thakur. The team has a star all-rounder as Dwayne Bravo.
Chennai Super Kings’ weak side
The team’s most successful batsman Suresh Raina’s withdrawal from this IPL season was the biggest setback for CSK. The team has less left-handed batsmen, so the lack of Raina will surely eat the team. Offspinner has gone from the team in the form of Bhajji and none of the spin options are offspinners. Apart from Raina and Bhajji, another difficulty is that Rituraj Gaikwad will not be able to play the opening match. Spin attack top-batting order can put team in trouble.
Chennai Super Kings Support Staff
Head Coach: Stephen Fleming
Batting Coach: Mike Hussey
Bowling Coach: Laxmipathy Balaji
Fielding Coach: Rajiv Kumar
Bowling Consultant: Eric Simmons
