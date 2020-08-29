The BCCI decided to conduct IPL in the UAE in the midst of the deadly corona virus. This decision was also welcomed by all the cricketers but bad news came out even before the season started. A total of 12 members of the three-time champion team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team have been found corona infected.All the players have reached the UAE with their teams for the 13th season of the IPL. 11 members of Chennai Super Kings have been found to be Corona positive in which a bowler was also reported. Now news is coming that another CSK player has been infected with Corona. In such a situation, the IPL is now under threat. In some media reports, the name of Rituraj Gaikwad is coming out, which corona has been confirmed.

Corona up to 12 members

Shortly before this, important player of the team Suresh Raina is returning to India from UAE citing personal reasons. Chennai team all-rounder Suresh Raina withdrew from the league before the season started. The team’s difficulties are not diminishing. Now another batsman has got positive in Kovid-19 investigation. Earlier, 12 members of his team including T20 specialist fast bowler of Indian team came positive in Kovid-19 investigation.

Corona to Ranji batsman!

The batsman who has been reported to be infected is a right-handed top-order batsman and has been a member of the India-A team for some time. This player has scored a lot in Ranji Trophy.

Full support to Raina’s family

The franchise was informed about Raina’s withdrawal from the IPL on Saturday. CAK Chief Executive Officer Kashi Vishwanathan tweeted the statement, “Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will not be available for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Superkings will extend full support to Suresh and his family during this period.

Raina cited personal reasons

It is expected that 33-year-old Raina will himself release the statement and inform it. A franchisee source said that Raina, one of the biggest players in the IPL, needed to spend time with his family. Raina said goodbye to international cricket on 15th of this month. The team extended the segregation period to 1 September after 13 positive cases of Kovid-19 were detected.

Big shock as raina

A source associated with the CSK camp said on condition of confidentiality, “Suresh’s absence will be a major setback for CSK and along with that he is one of the biggest players in the IPL. At present, if any player does not feel 100 percent and has some other important priorities, then any team respects him and CSK is no different from him.



Team becoming hotspot?

Officially, though there is no clarity about Raina’s position, there is speculation that he was upset with the growing cases of Kovid-19 in the team. Although it is understood that the tournament is not under threat right now, a franchise is becoming a ‘Kovid-19 hotspot’, which is slowly becoming an issue for other teams as well as the BCCI.

Mental health is also taken care of

The official said, “If there are 13 cases in only one team, then it is an issue for everyone. The biggest aspect will be whether the foreign cricketers will get nervous now because they are more vigilant about these issues. “We have to monitor the mental health of the players,” he said. Due to increasing cases of Kovid-19 in India, the upcoming season of IPL is being held in UAE from 19 September.