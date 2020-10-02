The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team is ranked last in the points table after 13 matches in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh are not playing this season. Both had withdrawn from the IPL season for personal reasons, amid reports that CSK may end the contract. Raina came to Dubai with the team, but he decided to return home after 13 people from CSK camp were found to be Kovid-19 positive. The names of Raina and Bhajji have already been removed from the official website of CSK.

According to the report by Inside Sport, the process of terminating the contract for both has started. When Inside Sport wanted to talk to the team’s CEO Kashi Vishwanathan about this, he refused to comment. Both players are not being given contract money for this season. Raina would get Rs 11 crore from CSK to play this season and Bhajji Rs 2 crore, but both would not get any money from the franchise team this season for now. Raina was retained by CSK for Rs 11 crore, while Bhajji was bought for Rs 2 crore in the 2018 auction.

Will Raina and Bhajji be part of the 2021 IPL after the contract ends?

If CSK ends the contract of both these cricketers, then they can play in the IPL next year if another franchise team takes them. There is little chance of mega auction for next year. In such a situation, franchise teams can get a chance to buy players in a small auction. Looking at Raina’s IPL record, he may get a chance to play on behalf of another franchise team, but given Bhajji’s age, it may be that he remains unsold.