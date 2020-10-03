After losing their third consecutive match in the current season, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said that his players would have to avoid repeating the same mistake again and again and thus matches cannot be won by dripping catches. Chennai played a very poor fielding against Sunrisers Hyderabad and gave life to Abhishek Sharma twice. Sharma shared a 77-run partnership with Priyam Garg to take Hyderabad to 164 for five. In response, three-time champions Chennai were able to score 157 runs for five wickets. MS Dhoni has expressed concern over the continued defeat of the team.

Dhoni (47 not out) said that I could not play openly on many balls. Probably was trying too much. I have no problem but in such heat the throat dries again and again. He said that we probably never lost three matches in a row. We must rectify mistakes. You cannot make the same mistakes again and again. Cap missed, Noble cast. We could have played better overall. If it was a knockout match, it would have been so heavy to miss the catch.

Priyam Garg, former captain of India’s Junior World Cup team, who scored the first half-century in the IPL, said that it is a big stage in which seniors are playing with players. I showed my natural game without thinking too much. The best part is that the team management trusted me despite failing in the first match. He said that I have batted a lot with Abhishek in childhood, so it was easy to play with him. There was also a lot of positive energy in the field. My confidence has also increased after this innings.

Chasing the target, Chennai had a poor start and lost four wickets for 42 runs in the ninth over. Shane Watson’s poor form continued this match as well and he was bowled by Bhavneshwar Kumar after scoring one run in six balls. Ambati Rayudu, who recovered from injury, was bowled by T Natarajan after scoring eight runs off nine balls. Faf du Plessis scored 22 runs off 19 balls with the help of four fours, giving Chennai a shock blow. Kedar Jadhav flopped again and was caught by leg-spinner Abdul Samad at the hands of Warner. Jadhav could score only three runs in 10 balls.