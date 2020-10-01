The Chennai Super Kings pacer violated the bio-bubble protocol during the Indian Premier League in the UAE. After this, he had to spend six days in Quarantine. Now he is back in practice with the team.According to the news of an English newspaper, the key of Asif’s room was lost and he went to the reception of the hotel to take the second key in his place. This is a violation of the Babo bubble protocol because the reception does not fall within the bubble fixed for the team.

According to the news of the Indian Express, teams may have to pay a heavy price for violating this rule. Breaking the rule for the first time will have to stay in Quarantine again for six days without payment. Doing this for the second time includes quarantine for double the days followed by suspension of one match. If the player does this for the third time, he will be removed from the tournament and the team will not get a replacement in return.

The newspaper quoted an IPL source as saying, “It was an unintentional mistake but the rules have to be followed.” He went to Quarantine for six days and now he has started practice with the team.

This season with Chennai is having a lot of problems. Before the season started, 13 members of his team had been infected with the corona virus. Two players were also involved in this. He was taken to a different hotel and brought back to the bio bubble after the Quarantine was completed. Apart from this, experienced Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh are not playing in Chennai team this year for personal reasons.

Talking about the points table, Chennai is currently at the bottom. The team has won one of three matches. Their next match will be with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.