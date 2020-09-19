The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season starts on Saturday. The first match will be between the two most successful teams of the league. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be face to face. The Chennai team has won the IPL title three times. His team did not play in this league in two years (2016-2017) due to ban. In 2018, he made a strong comeback and won the title. After this, she lost by one run to Mumbai in the final last year. The team has made it to the playoffs every time in the IPL. It is the only team to do so. Let’s take a look at the strength, weakness and the entire team of this year’s Chennai Super Kings teamChennai is full of all-rounders. Who can turn the match with both ball and bat. The team has all-rounders like Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner and Kedar Jadhav. As well as England’s Sam Karan.

The team has consistently performed well in the IPL. She has reached the playoffs every time and played the finals the most times. In 2016 and 2017, when the team was banned, in 2018, they came back and captured the title.

The team also has consistency in players and support staff. Dhoni has been with the team since the first season and Fleming has been the head coach of the team since 2009.

Team weakness

Chennai Super Kings have not got a chance to practice much. The team had to spend more time in Quarantine after its players and 13 members of the support staff were Kovid-19 positive. Seven members of the team have not played competitive cricket this year. Apart from this, in the absence of Suresh Raina, the team will have to find someone at number three. The lack of veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh could also hurt UAE’s slow wickets.



Chennai Super Kings Full Team

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Narayan Jagadishan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Nagidi ( South Africa), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), Monu Kumar, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Rutraj Gaikwad, Shane Watson (Australia), Shardul Thakur, Sam Karan (England), Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood (Australia), R.K. Sai Kishore

Chennai team support staff

Stephen Fleming – Head Coach

Michael Hussey – Batting Coach

Laxmipathy Balaji – Bowling Coach

Eric Simmons- Bowling Consultant

Rajeev Kumar – Fielding Coach

Tommy Simsek – Physiotherapies

Georgie King- Trainer

R. Russell – Team Manager

Lakshmi Narayanan – Performance Analyst

Sanjay Natarajan – Logistic Manager