Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming has confirmed that the team’s star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will miss some more matches of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite the absence of the veteran West Indies veteran, three-time champion CSK began their campaign with a five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians here on Saturday. Fleming said at the press conference after the match that Dwayne would be out for a few more matches. Bravo suffered an injury during the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League and missed the final due to a knee injury.

England all-rounder Sam Curren, who replaced Bravo, helped CSK reach the target with a six-ball 18, while Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis hit half-centuries. Curren also impressed in the bowling, taking one wicket for 28 runs in four overs. Fleming said that Kurain’s performance was spectacular. The team’s head coach also praised Rayudu, who scored 71 off 48 balls. He made a century partnership with du Plessis, who scored an unbeaten 58, helping Chennai reach the target of 163 runs with four balls to spare.

IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya hits back-to-back sixes, embarrassing record for Ravindra Jadeja- VIDEO

Fleming said Rayudu did well. He is very emotional and played a great innings. The former New Zealand captain said it was difficult to score on the pitch and his team is trying to find the right balance. In the press conference after the match, Mumbai Indians fast bowler James Pattinson said that he also wanted to bowl first. The Australian fast bowler said that we also wanted to bowl first, due to the temperature being slightly higher at night, there is dew on the ground. Therefore bowling first is a beneficial situation. Both teams wanted to bowl first.

IPL 2020: Rohit told after losing match against Chennai

He said that there was some moisture around the grass. The ball was coming out of the pitch a little faster. Overall it was a good wicket. On the batting order of Kieron Pollard, Pattinson said that he expects this West Indies batsman to play higher up the batting order in the future. Pollard went on to bat at number six against CSK. On the absence of spectators in the stadium during the IPL, this fast bowler said that you have to give yourself a boost. Of course it is difficult when fans don’t cheer, especially Mumbai fans who are fantastic.

After 437 days, Dhoni came to bat, CSK won without scoring