The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will challenge the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers against the Chennai Super Kings batsmen at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.Three-time winner Chennai (CSK) has won only two matches in the last seven matches. In the IPL, it has never happened that Chennai (CSK) did not play and reached the playoffs. Its captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes the team to the top-4 every time but this time it looks quite difficult.

Batting is Chennai’s problem

Dhoni (Dhoni) also admitted in the last match that there are many flaws in his batting that need to be worked on. What changes, what improvements Dhoni (MS Dhoni) and the team management makes. No other batsmen are in form except Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. Ambati Rayudu has not been able to do anything special near the comeback. N. in the previous match replacing Kedar Jadhav Jagdishan (N. Jagdishan) was given a chance. He also impressed while batting with restraint. Dhoni (Dhoni), Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo also do not play the kind of innings that the team needs. All these concerns are a major problem for Chennai (CSK) which has to be sorted out.

Bowling is doing well

The team is doing well in bowling. His bowlers are not allowing the opposition teams to score more runs. Shardul Thakur did not get a chance in the opening matches but he has been doing well since he got the chance. Deepak Chahar is also in good rhythm. Dhoni is also happy with the bowling of Sam Curran. The spin stars Jadeja and Karn Sharma.

Bowling of hyderabad is strong

Chennai (CSK) will have to focus more on their batting against Hyderabad (SRH) as the bowling attack of Hyderabad (Hyderabad) is superb. T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma have not allowed the lack of Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be overstated. In spin, the team has a weapon like Rashid Khan.

It is important to run the top 4 in batting

In batting, Johnny Bairstow and David Warner are in form and Manish Pandey also scored 54 runs in the last match. The team also has a batsman like Kane Williamson. It is important for Hyderabad that if any one of these four batsmen runs and does not stand till the end, then it becomes difficult to reach a respectable score of the team. Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma are in the lower order but are unable to consistently do well. Both have potential but its continued use is necessary for both of them as well as for the team.

Than last

Talking about the past matches, the two have clashed 13 times so far. Out of this, Chennai team has won 9 times and Hyderabad has won four times. Hyderabad had defeated Chennai by seven runs in the last match of this season.

Teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shrivats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khalil Ahmed , T. Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bawanka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi , Michelle Santner, KM. Asif, Narayan Jagadishan, Monu Kumar, Rituraj Gaikwad, R.K. Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Karan.