Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has praised Yuzvendra Chahal. Kohli credited the leg-spinner for the victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match played on Monday. The Sunrisers looked to be in a good position for 121 runs at two wickets at one time but Chahal took two wickets here and after that Hyderabad team was bowled out for 153 runs in front of the target of 164 runs.

Captain Virat Kohli praised Yuzvendra Chahal, saying that this wrist spinner showed that he can impress on any wicket. Chahal took three wickets for 18 runs which included the wicket of Johnny Bairstow (61). After the match, Kohli said, ‘Honestly it was a great match. Last year the results were not favorable to us. We kept restraint and Yuji completely shifted the match in our favor. He showed that if you have the skills, you can take wickets. He turned the match. ‘

Kohli also praised Devdutt Padikkal, playing his first match in IPL, who scored 56 runs. He said, ‘We started really well. Devdutt made a very good innings on his debut. Aaron Finch also played well. But when you lose two wickets on two balls, then the innings has to be groomed.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner was saddened by his early dismissal. Johnny Bairstow’s shot was taken by bowler Umesh Yadav at the non-striker’s end and then Warner was out of the crease. Warner said, ‘I don’t remember when I was out before this way. There were some things in this match that we have not seen before. Chahal’s last over was the turning point. We have to forget this match and work hard for the next game. ‘

