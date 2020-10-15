Highlights: Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal registered his name in a special record list

In the 31st match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Mystery Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal entered his name in a special record list. He became the 5th Indian bowler to take 200 wickets in T20 cricket. He touched this figure against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), dismissing Mayank Agarwal (45). Let me tell you that Mayank Agarwal, who gave a fast start to Kings XI Punjab, was cleanly bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

In fact, Chahal brought the seventh over for the team. Chahal bowled a clean bow to Mayank Agarwal on the last ball of the seventh over. Mayank Agarwal scored 45 runs off 25 balls. It was Chahal’s 200th T20 wicket. He became the 5th Indian bowler to take 200 or more wickets. Piyush Chawla (257) is the highest wicket taker in this format. He is followed by Amit Mishra (256). After this Ashwin (242) and Harbhajan Singh (235) are number one.

Talking about the match, Kings XI Punjab scored Royal on the basis of the economical innings of captain Lokesh Rahul (61 not out) and Chris Gayle (53) playing the first match of the current season of the tournament and for the second wicket between both Won 8 wickets against Challengers Bangalore. Punjab needed just 2 runs to win in the last over of the match but Yuzvendra Chahal made the match exciting by giving just one run in the first five balls. During this, Gayle was run out on the fifth ball but Nicholas Pooran, who came to the crease, gave the team a second win in the tournament with a six.