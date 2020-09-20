Lokesh Rahul has become the fifth such player in the history of IPL, who besides captaincy has also started wicketkeeping and innings. Rahul is captaining Kings XI Punjab in the IPL-13 released in the UAE. Apart from captaincy, he also went on to start wicketkeeping and innings against Delhi Capitals in their first match of the season. This is Rahul’s first match as captain. Prior to Rahul, Adam Gilchrist, Brandon McCallum, Kumar Sangakkara and Parthiv Patel have started wicketkeeping and innings in addition to captaining in IPL history. Please tell that in this match, he was dismissed by 21 runs in 19 balls with the help of 2 fours and 1 six.

Playing-XI: Kings XI Punjab- Lokesh Rahul (wk / c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gautam, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohammed Shami

Delhi Capitals Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Enrique Nortje and Mohit Sharma