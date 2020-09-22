On 21 September, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs in the third match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). At one time it seemed that SRH would win this match easily. SRH’s score was 121 for 2 wickets for 15.1 overs, after which Yuzvendra Chahal overturned the entire match with his bowling. Chahal took three wickets for just 18 runs in 4 overs and was also named Man of the Match. Captain Virat also believes that Chahal’s bowling was the turning point in this match.

Starting with the win, RCB captain Virat Kohli said, “It is fantastic and last year we were on the opposite side of this result.” We kept patience, Yuji (Yuzvendra Chahal) came and overturned the match for us. He showed that if you have the skill, you can take the wicket of anyone. The way he came to bowl and bowled on the atypical lines, I think he was the one who overturned the match. We had a great start, Devdutt Padiqkal was very good and Aaron Finch also gave a good start.

Virat further said, ‘The way AB de Villiers batted in the last three overs helped us get the score to 160. As I said, we did not allow negativity in the bowling department and the three overs by Shivam Dubey were very good, it was good to see. SRH won the toss and captain David Warner decided to bowl first. RCB scored 163 for five in 20 overs thanks to the half-century of Devdutt Padiikkal and AB de Villiers, in response SRH’s team were all out for 153 runs in 19.4 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal took three while Shivam Dubey and Navdeep Saini took two wickets each. With this win RCB reached the top in the point table with +0.500 net runrate and two points.