Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli says that his team’s preparations for this season of IPL are going well.Royal Challengers Bangalore shared an interview of Kohli on Twitter. In this interview, Kohli discussed the team’s preparations for this season.

In this latest episode of ‘Bold Diaries’, Kohli talks about the team’s practice session. Also, Kohli can be seen batting in the nets. Kohli is seen in very good touch. He is seen playing several lofted drives, flicks and bridges.

Virat spoke openly about RCB training in the UAE. He said that it is a challenge to be in the right mood after such a long break.

Kohli said, ‘Of course, you have to keep an eye on some early days. Returning to the game after five months is a bit different. You want to get in the required mood but it takes time. ‘



Kohli said that he is very happy with the way the team is getting ready. There is swelling in some shoulders because we are throwing the ball after several months. Because of this, some muscles are getting stressed. Players are reaching the passion we need. We want to move forward balanced. ‘