Royal Challengers Bangalore beat their defending champions Mumbai Indians in a super over on Monday to register their second win in IPL 13 and move up from seventh to third in the point table. Bengaluru captain Virat Kohli scored the winning run in the super over. Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 201 for three in 20 overs with the help of openers Devdutt Paddikal (54), their fellow batsmen Aaron Finch (52) and AB de Villiers (55 not out) and Shivam Dubey’s stormy unbeaten 27 runs. Mumbai scored 201 for five in 20 overs thanks to Ishan Kishan’s 99 and Kieron Pollard’s unbeaten 60 runs. The score was tied and the match went to a super over for the decision. It was the second super over of IPL 13. After this defeat, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has given the reason why he did not call Ishaan Kishan to bat in the super over even after scoring 99 runs.

After the match, Rohit Sharma spoke in detail on his defeat and said that it was a great game of cricket. When we started batting, we were not in the game at all, but even then we knew that we can chase 200 with the batting power we have. Anything can happen as long as Pollard is there, Ishaan was also batting very brilliantly. We did not send Ishaan Kishan to bat in the super over because he (Kishan) was very tired. We thought we could send him but I mean for 7 runs you need luck on your side. We had to get wickets in the super over but unfortunately a four was gone. A lot of positives have come out for us in this match.

Defending champions Mumbai started off badly after chasing a big target of 201 runs and lost three wickets for 39 runs till the seventh over. Captain Rohit Sharma became the victim of off-spinner Washington Sundar in the second over. Rohit scored eight runs in eight balls with the help of a six. Rohit’s wicket fell at the score of 14. Two runs later, Suryakumar Yadav was caught by Isuru Udana by wicketkeeper AB de Villiers. Sun’s account did not open. Opener Quinton de Kock became the victim of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal after scoring 14 runs off 15 balls with a four. Rohit and D Cock caught by substitute Pawan Negi.