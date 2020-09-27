In the eighth match of the Indian Premier League season 13, Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a crushing defeat by Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets. This is Sunrisers Hyderabad’s second defeat in the tournament and is the only team that has not tasted victory in this season. Team captain David Warner is not digesting the defeat against KKR. Warner boils down to a middle order.

David Warner said that poor batting again disappointed the team. Warner had decided to bat after winning the toss, after which innings of Manish Pandey (51 off 38 balls) and Wriddhiman Saha (30 off 31 balls) gave the team a target of just 143 runs.

Bengal wicket-keeper batsman Saha, who replaced injured Vijay Shankar, made a slow start and lost a lot of the ball before he was run out. Warner said, “We let the bowlers take the opportunity to put pressure on them.” As much boundary as we could afford. Did not put that much.

Warner is also upset with the batsmen playing more dot balls in the match. The captain said, “I am more disappointed about the dot balls because about 35 to 36 balls were dot in the middle hours, which is not acceptable in T20 cricket. I think we need to change our thinking. ”

The Australian opener said that the team fell behind by 20-30 runs after scoring a good score. He said, “We could collect shots by taking some risks. We do not want to see the batsmen sitting on the bench and only two batsmen bat for 20 overs. After I was out, we played four-five overs and scored 20 runs.

