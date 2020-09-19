Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has returned to cricket after nearly 14 months. The last time he appeared in a cricket ground was against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the World Cup last year. Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, but will continue to play for CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL). When Dhoni came to toss for CSK against Mumbai Indians on the UAE ground in the 13th season of IPL, he could not stop joking at such an occasion.

After winning the toss, Dhoni took a few seconds before making his decision and asked commentator Mural Karthik a funny question. They wanted to know if we could have a slip with social distancing. After this, Dhoni said, “We will bowl first. As soon as evening, the effect of dew will be seen. They have been giving water to keep the wicket in better condition. So, in the beginning it will show its effect.”

Dhoni also said that the first six days of isolation in Abu Dhabi were the most difficult phase. He said after winning the toss, “The first six days of segregation were very difficult. You live with your family and suddenly you have to remain isolated in the room. Everyone seems to have spent this time well and no one is disappointed. “

He said, “It was nice to get on the field after the first 14 days. The practice facilities were very good. “Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. He said that he took care of his fitness during the lockdown caused by the corona virus. He said,” During the lockdown He had the freedom to work to keep himself fit. “