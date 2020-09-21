Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah said that the freedom gained by Rohit Sharma under the captaincy of Mumbai Indians has boosted his confidence in terms of career. Bumrah is a key member of the franchise, which has won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title four times under the leadership of Rohit.

Bumrah said, “When I speak, they (Rohit) have always given me freedom, they have always told me to bowl according to myself. Whatever the circumstances, he says that you should take responsibility for your bowling. It gives confidence and a sense of responsibility that I will be responsible for whatever I do. “

He said, “It is a big thing for any captain because it increases the confidence of bowlers a lot.” He trusts you and your decisions. This is a very positive sign. “Apart from Bumrah, other teammates and members of the coaching team of Mumbai Indians also praise Rohit’s captaincy.”

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav said in the video released on the team’s official Twitter, “He is not hesitant to take suggestions from another player in the field. I have seen many times that in a situation of difficulty or pressure, they remain calm and focused. He does not hold back from taking tough decisions during that time. “Team coach and former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene Rohit was described as a ‘spontaneous captain’ while Zaheer Khan was a ‘mindless cricketer’.

Former Indian bowler Zaheer, who is in the team’s coaching team, said, “He is a very calm player. When he bats, he has artistry in his style. You can call it real artistry, but when it comes to thinking about sports, their mind runs very fast. “