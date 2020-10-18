In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, the team of Chennai Super Kings lost to Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in a very tough match. Dhoni is on target due to Bravo not getting the last over in this match. But CSK captain Dhoni has informed about Bravo’s injury. Coach Fleming has also released an update regarding Bravo’s injury. According to the information that has come out, Bravo’s injury is serious and it may take a long time to recover.

Coach Fleming said, “Bravo was unable to bowl the last over due to injury. Bravo is our depth bowler. Every day new challenges are coming in front of us in this season. We did not want to get the last over from Jadeja, but due to Bravo’s injury, we had no option left.

Fleming is not ready to say anything about how long it will take for Bravo to return. He said, “Nothing can be said about Bravo’s injury right now.” But the injury was so severe that he could not return to the field. Bravo himself has been very sad because of this. Bravo’s injury may take a few days or even weeks to heal. ”

Let us know that CSK, batting first, scored 179 runs in 20 overs. The Delhi Capitals team needed 17 runs in the last over to chase this target. But Akshar Patel gave Jadeja three sixes in the last over to give his team victory.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals again number one in Orange Points, Orange and Purple Cap

IPL 2020: Dhoni admits mistake, shocking Bravo for not getting the last over