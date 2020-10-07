Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond revealed that star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah brought a new ball against Rajasthan Royals with renewed vigor and made his familiar yorker. Bumrah was not happy with his performance so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Bumrah could not perform well in the opening matches but he took four wickets against the Royals and played a key role in his team’s victory by 57 runs.

This was the first time this 26-year-old fast bowler was handed a new ball and did not disappoint and took four wickets for 20 runs, including the important wicket of Steve Smith. Bond said, “Jasprit really wanted to bowl with the new ball, so it was discussed a day before the match against the Royals.” We definitely used it defensively at the end of the powerplay. ”

He said, “It was a new wicket and there was grass on it.” We knew that the main batsman of Rajasthan is in his top order and that’s why we wanted to give him a chance. We wanted him to take a new ball and take some wickets. Bond said that the Indian fast bowling leader was unhappy with his performance in the tournament and wanted to leave the kind of impression one would expect from a bowler like that.

He said, “Jasprit really wanted to focus on his yorker against the Royals.” He wanted to use his strong side. He wanted to use his bouncer as he usually does. “This is his strong side,” said Bond. If he is not happy with his performance, he intends to return to a new level. As much as I understood Bumrah through the IPL, he wants to do better in every next match than before. ‘

