Kovid-19 is being played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Bio Secure Environment this year due to the epidemic. During this time all the teams have to live in bio bubble. If a player breaks the bio-bubble during the IPL, both he and the team may have to suffer heavy losses. A player can be kicked out of the tournament for breaking the bio-bubble, paying a fine of Rs 1 crore to the team and also cutting the team’s points.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) notified all the eight franchise teams that ‘the player will have to go through a six-day isolation to go out of the bio-bubble unofficially. If this happens for the second time, a match suspension will be imposed and on the third violation, he will be dropped from the tournament and the team will not get any more players in his place. Players may have to pay a fine of up to Rs 60,000 for not completing the Daily Health passport, not wearing a GPS tracker, and not getting the Kovid-19 test scheduled. The same rules are also for family members and team officials.

The Kovid-19 Test of all players and support staff is being conducted every fifth day of the ongoing tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Team officials also need to be very cautious in ensuring that strict ‘bio-bubble’ is not violated. If a franchisee allows a person to interact with the player / support staff in the bubble, then he will have to pay a penalty of Rs 1 crore for the first violation, one point will be deducted for doing the second violation and two points for the third violation ( Equal to one win) will be deducted.