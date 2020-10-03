The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) squad have suffered a major setback with the intention of winning the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). One match winner from both these franchises has bowled out of the tournament. Amit Mishra Ruled Out of IPL has a finger fracture where Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ruled Out of IPL, Hyderabad, is unable to play due to hip injury.

Delhi were scheduled to take off against Royal Challengers Bangalore this evening, but sad news has come to them just before the match. Charismatic spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of the tournament due to finger injury. Amit Mishra suffered this injury in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah ground.

SRH vs CSK IPL 2020: Bhubaneshwar injury hurt Hyderabad! Did David Warner say?

Amit is the second highest wicket-taker in the IPL. His name is 160 wickets, while only Lasith Malinga (170) is ahead of him. If he had played this tournament, he would probably have become the highest wicket-taker.

IPL DC vs RCB: how Shreyas Iyer will stop Virat Kohli returning to form, see possible playing XI

Bhuvi was injured against CSK

On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was hurt during his last over against CSK. Because of this he could not complete the over. Khalil Ahmed replaced him in the 19th over, while Abdul bowled the last over of the innings. Bhuvi’s injury injury is a big setback for Hyderabad. This fast bowler has been playing a key role in the success of the franchise.