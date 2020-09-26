In the seventh match of Indian Premier League season 13, Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs. Delhi Capitals have secured the number one position in the points table with this stunning victory. At the same time, the team of Chennai Super Kings has suffered the brunt of the second consecutive defeat. CSK batsman du Plessis, however, has become an Orange Cup holder, while the purple cap is with Rabada in Delhi.

Talking about the points table, Delhi Capitals are at number one with two wins in two matches. Punjab is second and Mumbai Indians is at number three. Rajasthan is on fourth and CSK team is on fifth.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is at number six. Hyderabad and Kolkata teams are at the seventh and eighth positions. The teams of Hyderabad and Kolkata have not recorded a single victory so far.

Orange Cap nearby Du Plessis

Duplessis, who is in excellent form, has scored 173 runs in three matches and has an orange cap. Rahul is at number two in this race with 153 runs in two matches, while Mayank Agarwal has scored 115 runs in two matches. Rohit Sharma has scored 92 and De Villiers 79 runs in two matches.

Rabada Purple Cap Holder

Rabada has kept the Purple Cap in his name with 5 wickets in 2 matches. Sam has also taken 5 wickets in 3 matches. Shami is at number three with four wickets in two matches. Cottrell has taken four wickets in two matches and Chahal has also taken four wickets in two matches.

IPL 2020: Dhoni caught amazing catch flying in the air, video is going viral