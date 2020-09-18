Before the start of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, all the teams got a big relief. Australia and England players will not have to remain quarantine for 6 days after reaching UAE. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has approved the players to remain quarantined for only 36 hours, considering the demand of the teams.

The franchise teams that have England and Australia cricketers have all returned from the UK playing limited overs series. The condition of quarantine for 6 days is applicable on the arrival of any player in the UAE. But according to reports, Sourav Ganguly has found a solution to this issue.

A senior IPL official said, “Yes, I can confirm that all 21 players from England and Australia will be quarantined for 36 hours instead of six days. The issue has been resolved and the top players of most teams will be available from the very first match itself.

Players like David Warner, Steve Smith, Joffra Archer and Jose Butler arrived in the UAE on Thursday late night. On reaching UAE, all 21 players have had Kovid 19 Tests. However, before joining the team, it is necessary for two players to come to the corona virus test negative.

A BCCI official said, “Corona virus test has been done as soon as the players reach UAE. Since these players are already part of the bio bubble, they are being allowed to enter the second bio bubble.

It was already revealed that the BCCI has received a letter seeking to reduce the quarantine period of players from Australia and England.

