In the 9th match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals defeated Kings XI Punjab and achieved the biggest goal of the league so far. Chasing the target of 224 runs from Punjab after losing the toss, Rajasthan came out to win the match by 4 wickets by scoring 226 runs. Many players were the heroes of this victory of Rajasthan. The big goal from Punjab was first scored by Steve Smith (50 off 27 balls), Man of the match Sanju Samson (85 runs from 42 balls) and finally Rahul Tewatia (53 runs from 31 balls) in such a stormy batting that it The mountain-like target also proved to be dwarf.

Earlier, Punjab had scored 223 runs in 20 overs losing 2 wickets. Mayank Agarwal hit a brilliant century off 45 balls for the team. Punjab scored a century in their second consecutive match. Mayank (106) also had an 183-run opening partnership with captain Lokesh Rahul (69). This is the third largest partnership as an opening. Apart from this, Nicholas Pooran scored 25 and Glenn Maxwell scored 13 runs. Punjab’s innings totaled 11 sixes. Ankit Rajput and Tom Karan got 1-1 wickets from Rajasthan.

