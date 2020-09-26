Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in the match played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in IPL-13 on Saturday. Hyderabad, batting first, scored 142 runs, losing four wickets in 20 overs. Kolkata achieved the target by losing three wickets in 18 overs. Shubman Gill scored a half-century for Kolkata. He scored 62 balls to score an unbeaten 70 and hit five fours and two sixes.

The match was that of Shubman Gill, who held one end and did not let the bowlers of the opposition team dominate. While Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have trouble playing big batsmen, but Gill has no such effect. He did not take any offense in getting the ball from both the bowlers outside the boundary line.

He shared a 37-run partnership with Nitish Rana. After this, the match-winning unbeaten 92-run partnership with Ian Morgan for the fourth wicket. He was voted Man of the Match for this performance. Eoin Morgan, who remained unbeaten at the other end, scored 42 runs. His 29-ball innings included three fours and two sixes.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner had decided to bat by winning the toss against Kolkata with the confidence that his team would score big, but the Kolkata bowlers stopped them for 142 runs, losing four wickets in 20 overs. If a batsman could walk for Hyderabad, Manish Pandey, who scored 51 runs from 38 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes.