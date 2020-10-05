Sunrisers Hyderabad senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a thigh muscle strain. Not only this, his hopes of going with the Indian team on this year’s tour of Australia can also be broken by this injury. Bhuvneshwar was hurt while throwing the 19th over of the Chennai Super Kings innings here on October 2 and he walked out of the ground faltering after throwing just one ball.

A senior official of the Cricket Board of India (BCCI) said, ‘Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the IPL due to a thigh muscle injury. It is probably a grade one or two injury which means that he will be away from cricket for at least six to eight weeks. Due to this, they may have to be excluded from India’s tour of Australia.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has performed well so far in this year’s IPL. This fast bowler gave runs at less than seven runs per over but managed to take only three wickets in four matches. Bhuvneshwar’s injury could be a major setback for the Sunrisers as the team will miss a good bowler in the death overs due to inexperienced bowlers.

Bhubaneswar can however stay in the UAE itself, as Indian team physio Nitin Patel is also present there along with the BCCI medical team. Being a centrally contracted player, Bhubaneswar’s rehabilitation is entirely the responsibility of the BCCI.

Bhuvneshwar has been battling injuries for the past one year and has been out of the team for most of the time due to a hamstring injury. He made a comeback during the IPL. He did not even go on a New Zealand tour earlier this year. India has to play a four-Test series on a tour to Australia at the end of the year.