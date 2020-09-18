IPL 2020: The 13th season of the Indian Premier League will begin in the UAE from 19 September. Due to the Corona virus, the league has been shifted to UAE instead of India, but speculation and betting and corruption are being increased in the tournament. The BCCI, however, has found a way to check betting. The BCCI has tied up with the Sporterdar to stop and monitor betting and other corrupt activities.

Under this agreement, Sporterdar will now work closely with BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit during the league and provide its services. In addition, the SportRadar will also provide a risk assessment to the BCCI for intelligence and data-driven operations and the BCCI will be able to call the Sporterdar’s intelligence and investigative services during the duration of the partnership if necessary.

Andreas Krannick, Managing Director of Sportordar Integrity Services, said, “It is an honor for us to sign an agreement with BCCI for the IPL 2020 season. As a global leader in Sport Integrity, we are committed to providing our expertise and against issues related to Integrity We hope to help protect the tournament. We know that the BCCCI takes this integrity seriously and we look forward to working with them throughout the tournament and supporting them in their integrity program. “

Tournament shifted to UAE due to Corona virus

The Indian Premier League has also been hit a lot due to the Corona virus. Due to Kovid 19, this tournament could not start its scheduled schedule from March 29. Due to the constantly deteriorating conditions in India, it was decided to shift the tournament to the UAE. Not only this, the Indian Premier League is being organized this year without any audience on the field.

However, this is not the first time that the tournament has been shifted abroad. The entire season of 2009 was played in South Africa, while in 2014 the opening matches were held in the UAE. But whenever this tournament has been held abroad, then there have been complaints of huge financial irregularities.

