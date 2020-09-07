The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals may miss the experienced all-rounder Ben Stokes in their opening matches of the upcoming season. Stokes is currently in New Zealand with his ailing father, Ged. Stokes, who was a member of the World Cup winning team, is considered the best all-rounder of all time.

Stokes returned to New Zealand in the middle of the Test series against Pakistan where his father and former international player are undergoing treatment for cancer. A franchisee source aware of the matter said on condition of confidentiality that according to isolation rules in New Zealand, Stokes remained alone for 14 days after arriving there.

He said, “Now he (Stokes) will meet his father and obviously he would like to spend some time with his family in this difficult time.” Stokes was joined by the Royals with a bid of Rs 12.5 crore. It is understood that the franchise will be waiting to confirm the availability of the 29-year-old player.

The source said, ‘He has just completed isolation (in New Zealand). In such a situation, it is understandable that he will not be with the team for the initial matches of the IPL. The franchisee will not even call him now as it is not his priority right now. Let them spend a good time with family, IPL can be discussed later. Due to the Kovid-19 pandemic, the upcoming season of IPL will be played in the UAE, which will start from September 19.