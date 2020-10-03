England all-rounder Ben Stokes will arrive in the UAE on Saturday night for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. He will start the process related to Kovid-19 so that his team can take the field with Rajasthan Royals as soon as possible.Sources in the Indian Premier League have confirmed to news agency ANI that Stokes will join the team after missing the first few matches. Stokes has been away from cricket for a long time due to his father’s ill health.

The source said, “He is coming tonight and will immediately go through the procedures related to Kovid-19. After that he will be able to join the rest of the team.

Players from England and Australia, who arrived in UAE from the UK bubble, had to spend 36 hours in Quarantine, while the general rule is six days. Apart from this, many tests of viruses of other players are also done.

The arrival of the Strokes would greatly benefit the Royals’ team. He can play a useful role with both the ball and bat. Rajasthan Royals have missed the stakes in the middle order. Now the team will be more balanced than before.

Robin Uthappa and Ryan Parag have failed to live up to the expectations of Rajasthan Royals. Both of them could not meet the lack of Stokes. Indeed, Stokes’ all-round ability boosts captain Steve Smith’s options.