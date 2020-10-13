Sharjah: Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes believes that leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal of Royal Challengers Bangalore bowled brilliantly against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday and therefore Chahal should have won the man of the match award in that match. In the IPL-13 match held in Sharjah on Monday, the Bangalore team defeated Kolkata by 82 runs. Chahal took the wicket of KKR captain Dinesh Karthik for just 12 runs in four overs.

Stokes tweeted after the match, “Yuzvendra Chahal should have been chosen Man of the Match in this match of batsmen. Great bowling attack especially when the match was played in Sharjah.”

Bangalore, batting first, scored 194 for two wickets. AB de Villiers scored 73 runs off 33 balls. In his innings, he hit five fours and six sixes and for this he was elected man of the match.

Chahal has taken 10 wickets so far this season. He is at number five in the list of bowlers taking the most wickets. Bangalore’s captaincy under Virat Kohli has reached number three in the table with five wins from seven matches.

After the match, Kohli said, “The discussion was to get around 165 runs, but we reached 195, you know why. That was a great innings. I thought I would start hitting some balls but they came And started hitting with the third ball. After that he said that he is feeling good. Only de Villiers can do it. On the basis of his innings we could aim for 195. I am happy that we can partner and my The place was the best place to watch him play. “

