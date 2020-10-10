Rajasthan Royals star all-rounder Ben Stax may be available for Sunday’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Stokes was in New Zealand due to his father’s illness and did not play at the beginning of IPL 13. But a few days ago he arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the IPL and was living in Quarantine under the Corona Protocol.

The Rajasthan team said that Stokes’ quarantine period ends on Saturday, after which he will be able to return to training. In this way, he can be available for the match against Hyderabad. Team captain Steven Smith also said after the match against Delhi Capitals that Stokes’ quarantine period is ending, but they have not practiced. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see if the Rajasthan team, which is continuously losing the match, lands them in Sunday’s match.

Rajasthan’s team had to face defeat against Delhi in the last match. Rajasthan’s team is in seventh place with four points with two wins and four defeats in six matches and is desperate to break the defeat. Stokes’ inclusion in the team will increase his strength. Stokes can prove useful to the team both with the ball and bat. Stokes is one of the world’s most dangerous all-rounders.

Stokes has scored 305 runs in 26 T20 matches and has taken 14 wickets. He has scored 635 runs in 34 matches of IPL at an average of 22.67 and his highest score here is 103 not out. He has taken 26 wickets in the IPL.