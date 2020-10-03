Dubai: England all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to join his team Rajasthan Royals to take part in the 13th season of the IPL. Stokes was not part of the Rajasthan Royals team in the initial matches of the league due to family reasons. Stokes has posted a photo on his official Twitter coming towards the United Arab Emirates. Stokes had previously posted a photo with his family on Instagram, in which he wrote in the caption, “Goodbye, it’s never easy to say.”

The 29-year-old Stokes will be in a six-day quarantine after arriving in the UAE. The arrival of Stokes will greatly benefit the Rajasthan Royals team. He can play a useful role with both the ball and bat. So far this season, Rajasthan have missed a lot of stakes in the middle order. However, after his arrival, the team will be more balanced than before.

Stokes can play Delhi Capitals

Please tell that Stokes will stay in Quarantine for six days after reaching UAE. In such a situation, he will not be able to take part in the match against Mumbai Indians. However, it is expected that Stokes can take part in the match played against Delhi Capitals on 9 October in Sharjhan.

Robin Uthappa and Ryan Parag have failed to meet the expectations of Rajasthan Royals. They both could not meet the lack of stakes. Stokes has played 34 matches for Rajasthan in the last three seasons, in which he has taken 6 wickets in addition to scoring 635 runs.