In the Indian Premier League, there will be a collision between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday. Kings XI head coach Anil Kumble believes that it will be important for the Mumbai Indians to be against the conditions here. Kings XI Punjab played their first two matches in Dubai while the third match in Sharjah and now they will play their first match in Abu Dhabi.

Kumble said, “I think we need to keep pace with the circumstances. As I said before the last match against Rajasthan that we are going to Abu Dhabi, which is a new place for us.”

He said, “This is a new ground. This ground is a little big and its boundary is also big, so it will not be easy here to hit a six. But we know that we will have to adjust to the conditions here soon.”

Regarding the match against Mumbai, Kumble said, “Mumbai is a very strong team and we know this. They have been playing with the same team for the last few years. We know their strong side and we have our own against them ‘A’ level game has to be shown. “

He said, “We have done well in the last three matches and we are excited to enter this match with the same spirit.”

The teams of Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai have lost two of their three matches so far. Both teams will try their best to win their position in the points table on Thursday.

