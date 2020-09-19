The Cricket Board of India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah expressed satisfaction by inspecting the arrangements at the Sharjah Stadium on Friday before the commencement of the 13th phase of the Indian Premier League. 12 IPL matches will be hosted in Sharjah. Apart from this, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are two other venues for the matches. The first match at Sharjah Stadium will be played on 22 September between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

A few days ago, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly took stock of the facilities here and expressed happiness over the arrangements. The T20 tournament begins on Saturday with the match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. According to media reports, Shah was also present along with Sharjah Cricket Stadium vice-chairman Walid Bukhatir, Bukhatir Group managing director and Sharjah Cricket Stadium CEO Khalaf Bukhatir.

The IPL will start from Saturday 19 September when defending champion Rohit’s Mumbai Indians will face Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the first match. Due to rising cases of corona epidemic in India, the tournament is being played in the UAE and there will be no spectators on the field. This IPL will be special for the viewers who are craving for cinema and cricket in difficult circumstances.

This time in the IPL, two matches will be played 10 times a day. On the day of two matches, the first match will start at 3:30 pm Indian time and the second match will start at 7:30 pm. All the matches of the evening will be played at half past seven Indian time. 24 matches will be played in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah. Abu Dhabi will host five matches at 3:30 pm, Dubai four matches and Sharjah one match. All the teams will play at least two matches of the day, while Bangalore, Kolkata, Rajasthan and Hyderabad will play three matches each of the day.

