The 13th season of the Indian Premier League will begin in the UAE from 19 September. IPL is not being played in India this year because of Kovid 19. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jai Shah have reached UAE to take stock of the preparations for the tournament. Jai Shah inspected the Sharjah ground before the start of the tournament and expressed satisfaction over the preparations.

12 IPL matches will be hosted in Sharjah. Apart from this, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are two venues for the matches. The first match at Sharjah Stadium will be played on 22 September between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. A few days ago, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly reviewed the facilities at the Sharjah ground and expressed happiness over the arrangements.