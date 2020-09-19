The 13th season of the Indian Premier League will begin in the UAE from 19 September. IPL is not being played in India this year because of Kovid 19. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jai Shah have reached UAE to take stock of the preparations for the tournament. Jai Shah inspected the Sharjah ground before the start of the tournament and expressed satisfaction over the preparations.
12 IPL matches will be hosted in Sharjah. Apart from this, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are two venues for the matches. The first match at Sharjah Stadium will be played on 22 September between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. A few days ago, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly reviewed the facilities at the Sharjah ground and expressed happiness over the arrangements.
According to media information, Shah was accompanied by Vice President of Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Walid Bukhatir, Managing Director of Bukhatir Group and Khalaf Bukhatir, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Mumbai and Chennai will clash
The first match of the tournament will be played between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Last year, there was a clash between these two teams in the IPL final, in which Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 1 run and won the IPL title.
Please tell that due to Corona virus, the IPL could not start its scheduled program from March 29. Initially the tournament was postponed till 15 April, but later due to the deteriorating conditions in India, it was decided to organize the IPL in the UAE.
