The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday has announced to make CRED the official partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting on 19 September.CRED is a Bangalore based credit card bill payment company.

BCCI announced this on Twitter and wrote, ‘BCCI announces CRED to be the official partner of IPL # Dream11IPL.’

Replying to the tweet, BCCI President Saurabh Ganguly wrote, “Well done BCCI … in this difficult market situation …”

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will start from September 19 and run till November 10. The 53-day tournament will be played in three UAE Emirates – Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai. This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half an hour earlier.

BCCI issued a press release saying, “IPL 2020 will be played between 19 September to 10 November. In this 53-day tournament, 10 matches will be played at 15:30 pm Indian time while the evening matches will be played at 19:30 pm.

Earlier, the board also made education-tech company ‘Unacademy’ an official partner for three seasons of the IPL.

The board named Fantasy Gaming platform company Dream 11 as the title sponsor for this year’s IPL. Dream 11 replaced the Chinese mobile company Vivo.

Dream 11 had won the deal for Rs 222 crore for four months and 13 days, beating the biggies like Byju, Tata Sons, Jio in this race. At the same time, about Rs 440 crore was being given to the board by Vivo for a year.

The IPL was originally scheduled to be played from March 29 but was postponed due to the Corona virus global epidemic.