Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) said after the defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here that batting has been a matter of concern for his team, something needs to be done about it.After the loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), former Indian captain Dhoni (Dhoni) said that his team did not bowl well in the last four overs in which the team gave away a lot of runs. This enabled Bangalore (RCB) to score 169 runs for four wickets.

Dhoni said, ‘I think the last four overs were bad when we were bowling, we needed to do well in it. We are scoring runs in the beginning or in the last four overs. There are many drawbacks. I think we’ll have to look at the combination. But our main concern will be the batting department.

Regarding the batting of the team, he said, “Batting has been a matter of concern and today it became clear. We need to do something about it. I think we should play the other way, even if you are out, but play big shots. We can do this in the upcoming matches.

He said, ‘I think it also depends on how you have performed in the tournament so far. There has been a slight lack of aggression in our batting since the sixth over. We will try to be more effective in the upcoming matches.

Dhoni said, “I have always told the players to pay more attention to the current match because when you start thinking about the results of previous matches, then you put pressure on yourself.”