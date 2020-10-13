After the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, the points table was once again disturbed. Bangalore’s win puts him at number three in the points table. Kolkata Knight Riders have reached number four after the defeat. The first number is occupied by Mumbai Indians based on net run rate. Delhi Capitals is at number two and Sunrisers Hyderabad at number five. Mumbai-Delhi-Bangalore have won five matches, Kolkata four and Hyderabad and Rajasthan have won three each.

Virat Kohli benefited

Slowly returning to rhythm, Bangalore’s Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 33 off 28 balls against Kolkata. He has now reached number six in terms of making the most runs. Kohli has scored 256 runs in seven matches. Punjab captain KL Rahul is frozen on the orange cap. He has scored the highest 387 runs so far. After them Mayang Agarwal has scored 337, Fof du Plessis 307, David Warner has scored 275 and Johnny Bairstow has scored 257 runs.

Yajuvendra Chahal reached the top 5

Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yajuvendra Chahal has bowled very economically against Kolkata. He took one wicket giving just 12 in four overs. With this, he has reached number 5 in terms of wicket taking. Chahal has taken 10 wickets so far. Delhi Capitals fast bowler Kagiso Rabada retained the Purple Cap with 17 wickets. Mumbai’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is on second place, taking 11 wickets. The third number is Mumbai bowler Trent Boult (11) and the fourth number is Rashi Khan (10).

