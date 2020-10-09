Sunrisers Hyderbad, after performing brilliantly, defeated Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs in the match played on Thursday. In Hyderabad’s victory, Bairstow and Warner gave importance with the bat, while in bowling, Rashid Khan and Khalil Ahmed performed brilliantly. Bairstow, who played 97 runs, expressed happiness over his performance.

Bairstow scored a 97-run stand in 55 balls with the help of six sixes and seven fours, and also shared a 160-run partnership for the first wicket with Warner (52). Bairstow said, “I was satisfied, of course I had my third half-century but it is more important to score two consecutive half-centuries. It is fun to bat with Warner, we know at what level he is a player. It was Warner’s 50th over 50-run innings in the IPL and from this the whole story gets told.

Captain Warner also praised Bairstow. Warner said, “I don’t know why people think there is so much hatred between the two countries.” We are doing well together Right now I am trying to give him a strike. We like to bat together.

Warner confessed that there was a fear of losing the match during Puran’s batting. Warner said, “I was nervous during Puran’s innings. Puran plays big shots and creates problems for the opposing team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a target of 202 runs to win in front of Kings XI Punjab. Punjab’s side Rashid (three wickets for 12), Khalil (two wickets for 24 runs) and T Natarajan (two wickets for 24 runs) in front of Nicholas Pooran (77) in front of bowling innings, 132 runs in 16.5 overs. Shrunk to

