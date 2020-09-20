There is a bad news for Rajasthan Royals. In their first match of IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals will play without Jos Buttler. Butler is currently completing his mandatory quarantine period after coming to the UAE with the family, according to web portal Cricbuzz. Rajasthan Royals have their first match against Chennai Super Kings on 22 September, defeating Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the inaugural match.

Significantly, after landing in the UAE, all players and team staff are required to complete a quarantine period of 6 days and corona testing three times. Once the report is negative in all three Tests, they can start training with their fellow players in the UAE.

The world’s largest T20 league is being organized this year in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in three locations of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the increase in the number of cases of Kovid-19 in India. After the inaugural match of the tournament, the Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab will face off in Dubai the next day, while on 21 September, there will be a match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The first match in Sharjah will be played on 22 September between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

According to the BCCI release, two matches will be played for a total of ten days. Of these, the first match would start at 3.30 pm Indian time, and the second match would start at 7.30 pm. Dubai will host a total of 24 matches. 20 matches will be played in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah. The IPL 2020 playoff venues will be announced later. The final will be held on 10 November. The tournament will run for a total of 53 days and thus become the longest running season in IPL history.

This year’s IPL was scheduled to be played between March 29 and May 24 as per the pre-schedule, but it was postponed two weeks before the tournament started due to the outbreak of the corona virus epidemic. The league was then postponed indefinitely due to an increase in virus cases. Only after the postponement of the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia was the time available for organizing this tournament from September to November.