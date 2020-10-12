In the 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 played in Dubai, Rajasthan Royals not only defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets but also kept their hopes of going into the playoffs thanks to the excellent innings of Rahul Tewatia and Ryan Parag. Sunrisers scored 158 runs for four wickets thanks to innings of Manish Pandey (54) and captain David Warner (48), in response to which Rajasthan Royals team scored the sixth wicket between Tevatia (45 not out) and Parag (42 not out) in 7.5 overs. Thanks to an unbreakable partnership of 85 runs in the match, winning 163 runs for five wickets in 19.5 overs.

The Royals, who had lost 67 for four in 10 overs at one time, were in danger of losing, but the unbroken partnership of 85 runs in 47 balls for the sixth wicket between Ryan Parag and Rahul Teotia turned this defeat into victory. . Rahul Tewatia has already won Rajasthan with one of his innings like this, but this time Ryan Parag also played an important role in winning the team with his batting full of suggestion.

Ryan’s batting was also praised by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. He tweeted, “What a brilliant game by talented player Ryan Parag. We are proud of you.”

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals captain Steven Smith also said on Sunday that Rahul Tewatia and Ryan Parag batted brilliantly after a stunning win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Smith said, “Young batsmen like Teotia and Ryan have performed well. However, Ben Stokes could not walk in this match. Our top four batsmen were also disappointed, but we came to know our strength in the batting order. ”