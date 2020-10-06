On Monday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in a brilliant performance. In this match, Purple cap holders Kagisho Rabada and Akshar Patel bowled brilliantly and chased down the target of 196 runs, stopping Bangalore for just 137 runs. Even in this match, Delhi spinner R Ashwin took one wicket but he remains in the discussion due to some other reason.

In the IPL match against Delhi on Monday, RCB opener Finch was quite out of the crease but Ashwin just warned him instead of spreading the balls. Finch went out of the crease when Ashwin was bowling. During this, Ashwin stayed there and did not bowl. He did not dismiss Finch, asking him to stay inside the crease.