On Monday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in a brilliant performance. In this match, Purple cap holders Kagisho Rabada and Akshar Patel bowled brilliantly and chased down the target of 196 runs, stopping Bangalore for just 137 runs. Even in this match, Delhi spinner R Ashwin took one wicket but he remains in the discussion due to some other reason.
In the IPL match against Delhi on Monday, RCB opener Finch was quite out of the crease but Ashwin just warned him instead of spreading the balls. Finch went out of the crease when Ashwin was bowling. During this, Ashwin stayed there and did not bowl. He did not dismiss Finch, asking him to stay inside the crease.
After the match was over, Ashwin wrote on Twitter, “I want to make it clear. First and last warning for 2020. I am saying officially and do not blame me later. Well Aaron Finch and I are good friends . ” He has tagged Delhi coaches Ricky Ponting and Finch in his tweet.
In the IPL last year, Ashwin was surrounded by controversies when he dismissed Jos Buttler in this way. Many cricketers called it the opposite of sportsmanship. When Ashwin came to the Delhi team from Kings XI Punjab, Ponting said that he would not allow Ashwin to dismiss the batsman in this way. Ponting and Ashwin also talked about it in the UAE. When Ashwin left Finch with a warning, Ponting was seen smiling.
In this match, R Ashwin took one wicket for 26 runs in four overs. Ashwin brought the first success to Delhi by taking the wicket of dangerous batsman Devdutt Padikkal of Bangalore on the last ball of the third over of the match.
