Cricketers are in UAE these days due to IPL 2020. In such a situation, his wife and girlfriend are also there with him and are having a lot of fun. Meanwhile, cricketer Yajuvendra Chahal’s fiance Dhanashree Varna has posted some pictures on social media. In one of these pictures, Virat Kohli’s wife and actress Anushka Sharma is also seen with him. This picture of Anushka and Dhanshree is becoming very fast on social media.

In this picture, Anushka Sharma placed a bath on her baby bump and posing while flaunting it. Along with this, his pregnancy glow is also clearly seen on Anushka Sharma’s face in this picture. Dhanashree has also given a caption of the photo. He wrote- ‘Happy people … I am sharing some happy moments from my first match. Congratulations to the team ‘.

Let us know that recently there was a tremendous match between RCB and RR and during this, Anushka Sharma and Dhanshree Verma reached to cheer on their partners. At the same time, when both met, Dhanshree took a photo with Anushka Sharma and shared it on social media. In this photo, Anushka Sharma is seen wearing an orange colored floral dress. Many cricketers including Parthiv Patel were seen in the photo. At the same time, Dhanshree Selfie was seen clicking.

For information, let us tell you that after joining the name of Yajuvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma has a tremendous fan following. A great dance video of Dhanashree is viral on social media, which fans like and share a lot.

In pics: Tara Sutaria is going to marry Kareena Kapoor’s brother! Boyfriend Honor Jain reacted to the news

Wedding Anniversary: ​​Madhuri Dixit married Dr. Sriran Nene 21 years ago, special photos shared