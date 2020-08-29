Highlights: Suresh Raina will not be able to play IPL this season, returns to India

There is another bad news for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) which is going to take place between the corona virus. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina has returned for ‘personal reasons’. What is the real reason behind Raina’s return, it is not yet known. Teams have arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the IPL starting on 19 September. After reaching Dubai, the Kovid-19 test of CSK members was done, of which some samples have come positive. As a result, CSK will now have to stay in Quarantine for another week.

‘Big shock for CSK’

Digg commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote that Raina’s return is a big setback for Chennai. He said in a tweet, “Heartbroken for Suresh Raina. I don’t know what caused him to return but because of talking to him recently I know how much he wanted to do well (performance) . This is a big setback for the Chennai Super Kings. They have resources to recover but Raina and CSK are intertwined. “

Dhoni’s IPL team shocked, members corona

Raina visited UAE on 21 August after the camp

Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the rest of the Chennai Super Kings teammates left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 21 August. The CSK then shared a photo of Dhoni, Raina, bowling consultant Laxmipathy Balaji and Ravindra Jadeja on the official Twitter account. The Super Kings had their camp in Chennai from 15 to 20 August. Senior off spinner Harbhajan Singh could not leave for Dubai with the team for personal reasons. On 15 August, Dhoni and Raina retired from international cricket. The 13th season of the IPL will be played in the UAE this year from 13 September to 10 November due to Kovid-19.

IPL 2020: Dhoni and Raina smiling before going to UAE

PM Modi praised

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised Suresh Raina, saying that Raina never played for himself, but always played for the country. Modi wrote in a letter addressed to Raina, “On August 15, you made the decision that must have been the most difficult decision of your life. I do not want to use the word ‘sanyas’ because you were young and energetic enough to retire. “He wrote,” After a very memorable journey on the cricket field you are preparing for the second innings of your life. ”

Raina, 33, wrote in response, “When we play, we sweat our blood for our country. When the people of your country and the Prime Minister of your country give you love, nothing can be more appreciated than this. Thank you for your compliment and best wishes Narendra Modi. I accept them with gratitude. ”