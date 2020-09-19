Ambati Rayudu’s brilliant innings and his century partnership with Faf Duplesey, who were in the spotlight for not being selected in the World Cup squad last year, helped the Chennai Super Kings beat the defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets here on Saturday, the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) I started my campaign with a win.

Rayudu scored 71 off 48 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes, and added 115 runs for the third wicket with Faf Duplesey (58 not out off 44 balls) hitting Chennai with a poor start. In the final moments, Sam Currain scored 18 runs with the help of two sixes. Chennai scored 166 runs for five wickets in 19.2 overs.

Mumbai scored only 41 runs in the last six overs and lost six wickets in the meantime, reaching 162 for nine. Eventually he found it expensive. On his side, Saurabh Tiwari (42 off 31 balls, three fours, one six) and Quinton Dyak (33 off 20 balls, five fours) contributed significantly. Chennai had lost all four previous matches to Mumbai, but this time it managed to get off to a great start by defeating its arch-rivals.

Scorecard Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Click here for commentary:

Chennai started badly and lost both openers Shane Watson (four) and Murali Vijay (one) in the first two overs. This was the case when Mumbai had not made Jasprit Bumrah open the bowling. Bumrah came for the sixth over and Rayudu welcomed him with two fours and a six to take the score to 37 for two in the powerplay. He also performed brilliantly with Duplessis and his art of long shots in the meantime. Both the Mumbai spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya did not have one in front of them.

Rayudu also made his first half-century in this IPL, which is his 26th half-century in T20. Rayudu also got a lifeline on a personal score of 69, but in the same over he sat waving in the air. Chennai then needed 42 runs off 24 balls. Ravindra Jadeja (10) also failed to do anything special, but Currain (18 off six balls) made Chennai work easy by hitting sixes over Krunal and Bumrah. Duplesey completed his 13th half-century in the IPL and then hit a winning four.

Earlier, Lungi Ngidi took three wickets for Chennai, while Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each, while leg-spinners Piyush Chawla and Sam Currain bowled impressively and did not allow Mumbai to score big. After a long time, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, playing a competitive match, won the toss, Chennai fielded first and Deepak Chahar set the record for the first ball of the season for the third consecutive year. Rohit Sharma (12) welcomed it with fours.

Dhoni made a spin attack in the fifth over as Chawla. Rohit was unable to put a shot on this leg-spinner with the right timing and gave an easy catch to Currain at mid-off. In the next over of Curren, who was playing the match after arriving here two days before England, Dickock also practiced a catch to Watson at midwicket.

Tiwari hit Jadeja for the first six of the tournament, but Currain caught Suryakumar Yadav (17 off 16 balls) at the boundary line. Playing for almost a year due to back pain, Hardik hit Jadeja for two consecutive sixes to register his lively presence on the score board, taking Mumbai’s score to 100. After this, the best fielding of Duplessis was seen. He converted Jadeja for two wickets in one over, converting both Tiwary and Hardik’s sixes for a beautifully placed catch at the boundary line. The death overs were pitched by Krunal Pandya (three) and Kieran Pollard (18) but Engidi sent them to the pavilion in successive overs, sending Mumbai’s hopes alive.

7. 25 PM: Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni shake hands with each other in this style

7.20 PM: Chennai Super Kings playing XI- Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf Duplesey, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain-wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Sam Kurain, Lungi Engidi.

7.15 PM: Mumbai Indians playing XI- Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton Dickock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwari, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

7.00PM: Mahendra Singh Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings has won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Which team has won the most titles

Under the captaincy of Team India opener Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians is the most successful team of this tournament and has won this title at most four times. Mumbai Indians have won titles in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. On the other hand, former India captain and wicketkeeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won the IPL title to Chennai Super Kings 3 times. The team has won the title in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

The tournament is being held in UAE because of Corona

Due to the Corona epidemic, the IPL is being held this time in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, three cities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This is the third time in the history of IPL when this T20 tournament is being held on foreign soil. After the inaugural match of the tournament, the Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab will face off in Dubai the next day, while on 21 September, there will be a match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The first match in Sharjah will be played on 22 September between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

(Also from input agency)