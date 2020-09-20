The Chennai Super Kings team suffered a major setback before the match against Rajasthan Royals. Ambati Rayudu, who was the key hero of the team’s victory against Mumbai Indians, is not playing in this match. Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni told at the time of the toss that Rayudu is not fully fit due to which he will not play in this match. Rutraj Gaikwad has been given a chance in his place. This is the IPL debut of Gaekwad.Chennai have decided to bowl first by winning the toss against Rajasthan Royals. Dhoni said that he made this decision due to dew. The match is being played in Sharjah. Sharjah’s wicket is considered to be suitable for batting. More international ODI matches have been played on this ground than any other ground.

Gaikwad was one of the two Chennai Super Kings players who got infected with the Corona virus. Now he is fully fit and is making his debut today. Rajasthan has also given a chance to left-handed batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was the star in the Under-19 World Cup.

Rayudu was the man of the match against Mumbai Indians. He scored 71 off 48 balls. His partnership with Faf du Plessis helped Chennai beat Mumbai by five wickets.

Rajasthan Royals – Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (C), David Miller, Ryan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Karan, Rahul Teotia, Jofra Archer and Jaydev Unadkat