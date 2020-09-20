After a long wait, the IPL 2020 got off to a great start on Saturday. One of the Indian players to play in the league after a long break was Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star batsman Ambati Rayudu, who led his team to victory through tough conditions. Rayudu, who scored 71 runs in 48 balls, was named Player of the Match.The Chennai team landed here to chase a target of 163 against Mumbai Indians (MI). She got into trouble early in the innings when both her openers Shane Watson (4) and Murali Vijay (1) returned cheaply to the pavilion. Rayudu, who came to bat at number 4 from here, took the front with Duplessis and brought his team on the path of victory.

First match of IPL-13: Chennai defeated Mumbai, du Plessis and Rayudu

Rayudu played a brilliant innings of 71 runs in 48 balls. During this time he scored the most 3 sixes and 6 fours in the match. He made a crucial partnership of 115 runs for the third wicket with Duplessis to ensure his team’s victory. On a total score of 121, Rahul Chahar caught him on his own ball and sent it to the pavilion.

Please tell Rayudu was returning to the field after about 10 months, that is, after 307 days. Earlier, he played his last match for Hyderabad in a domestic T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Chhattisgarh on 17 November 2019.

Dhoni said after victory, some departments still need to improve

After this victory, Rayudu spoke about his great innings and said, ‘I was also training in lockdown. It was a slow start but I was eager to play here. During the match, when the dew started reading on the field, batting became easy here. We practiced fiercely in both Chennai and Dubai for this environment, which proved helpful.