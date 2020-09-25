Prior to the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni appeared in the semifinal of the World Cup 2019 against New Zealand at the ground. The lockdown halted all sports activity in March. In the IPL, Dhoni came to bat after 14 months. Sam Kurain and Ravindra Jadeja also came in to bat before Dhoni. Sam scored 18 off 6 balls in the first match against Mumbai Indians. Dhoni went on to bat at number seven against Rajasthan Royals in the second match. Chennai Super Kings were chasing 217 runs. Dhoni hit three sixes in the final over, but by then Chennai had lost the match.

Akash Chopra wrote in his column on ESPNcricinfo, “It is true that Dhoni has not played competitive cricket for the last 14 months. After the match with Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni admitted that he was not in color. The long quarantine period also did not help him.

He said, “The good thing about Dhoni is that he accepts the truth.” He knows that he is a lost player right now and is unable to take the right decision. There is a very fine line between courage and foolishness and this line is between alertness and fear. ”

Akash Chopra wrote, “I feel that coming down the lower order in the first two matches is not a responsibility to run but he wants to take it to victory by doing the best for Chennai.” Dhoni felt that he would not be able to lead the team to victory. In such a situation, he took such a decision, bypassing the ahem. ”

Akash Chopra said, “Dhoni started the tournament without any form. He made good preparations, which enabled him to hit three sixes in the final over. This led to the team’s score reaching 200. I think Dhoni will soon place himself in the right place and will contribute significantly in the win. ”

On Gautam Gambhir’s statement, he said, “Chennai went down without a proper fight, some would argue on it.” Gautam Gambhir, who is known for criticizing Dhoni, said that you cannot lead from the front if you keep putting yourself down (in batting order) while chasing a big target. Although you cannot deny this, Dhoni’s leadership is different from the rest of the captains.

Let us know that Chennai Super Kings have to play their third match with Delhi Capitals on Friday (25 September). Chennai Super Kings are currently at number five in the IPL 2020 point table with one win and one loss. At the same time, Delhi Capitals are at number four with a win.